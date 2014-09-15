Microsoft to host Windows 9 event on September 30

Update: Windows 9 is now known as Windows 10. Want to know more about when you can get your hands on it? Check out our in-depth Windows 10 release date page

Microsoft is hosting an event September 30 to show off "what's next for Windows," signalling it's finally time to see Windows 9.

The event, taking place in San Francisco, was rumored late last month, but now invites from Microsoft are landing in virtual mailboxes everywhere. Redmond bigwigs Joe Belfiore and Terry Myerson will be on hand to run the proceedings.

Though the future of Windows will be up for discussion, enterprise and power users will be this event's main focus. In fact, Recode reports the event will be geared towards business users, with other events planned later in the year to dish out Windows 9 features for different user groups.

In addition to demoing some of what's being done with Windows 9, Microsoft is expected to release a Windows Technical Preview for developers and business users so they can start prepping their systems. It won't be publicly available and the version of Windows 9 we see September 30 will likely change before that date arrives.

What's to come with Windows 9

Microsoft's invitations come amid a slew of Windows 9 leaks showing off everything from virtual desktops to a new Notification Center to a more traditional Start menu.

In addition to add-ons and tweaks from Windows 8 and Windows 8.1, Windows 9 is expected to more deeply integrate Microsoft's various OSes.

One rumored cross-over will be Cortana, Windows Phone's virtual assistant, moving to the desktop. Some say it will be missing from early test versions of Windows 9 but the Siri-rival should show its face at a later date.

Excited for Windows 9? Continue to stick with TechRadar as we bring you all the news from the September 30 event.