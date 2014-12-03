Microsoft might add Cortana to Windows 10 in January

It's been thought that Microsoft would release a Windows 10 consumer preview in January, and while that may still happen there's a new rumor too: that Cortana will arrive in a separate Windows 10 preview next month.

That's according to CNET's sources, who said Microsoft will add Cortana to a Windows 10 Technical Preview in January 2015.

The January Tech Preview will reportedly be separate from the rumored consumer preview, and it will be followed by a February Tech Preview, March Tech Preview and more into future months, the site says.

In addition to Cortana, the Windows 10 January Tech Preview may also support Continuum, which alters the UI on the fly for users with two-in-one devices, letting them more easily switch between display modes.

We'll likely hear more about upcoming Windows 10 versions - including the versions for tablets and smartphones - at a Windows event we're anticipating in January.