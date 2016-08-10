Microsoft looks to boost browser security with Windows 10 update

Microsoft has pushed out a new update for Windows 10, following on from the recently released Anniversary Update, the big upgrade which began to roll out last week.

The cumulative update for Windows 10 version 1607 (that's the version number for said Anniversary Update) boasts a large number of various patches and fixes, with Microsoft's browsers getting a good deal of the attention.

Redmond noted that it has improved the overall reliability of Internet Explorer 11, and also introduced security patches for the browser to fix a host of vulnerabilities which could allow for an attacker to remotely execute code.

Similarly, Microsoft's Edge browser had a number of holes patched, and again these flaws could have allowed for remote code execution if the user viewed a web page with the appropriate exploit embedded.

PDF problem

The cumulative update also included a fix for a vulnerability whereby a PDF crafted with an exploit could allow for remote code execution when opened (either locally or online), and allow the attacker to take control of the PC if the current user had admin rights.

Other security fixes were issued for vulnerabilities in Windows kernel mode drivers, and Microsoft Office along with Skype for Business.

And on the Windows 10 Mobile front, there was a patch to remedy a problem whereby turning Bluetooth on and off very swiftly could cause the device to crash.

All that little lot should mean Windows 10 runs more smoothly in general, particularly for IE 11 users, and that the OS is a smaller target on the exploit front.

However, there was no mention of any fixes for the disappearing Cortana and desktop freezing issues which have plagued some users after upgrading to the Anniversary Update.

