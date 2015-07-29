How to multiboot Windows 10 with another operating system

Windows 10 is here, but some users may not want to get rid of Windows 7 or Windows 8 quite yet. They may have a Mac or a Linux-based computer. Buying another computer for Windows 10 is one way to have both, but this option can be expensive.

Another option is to simply run both operating systems on the same computer. This set-up is commonly referred to as multi-booting. Dual booting is another commonly used term, referring to the common set-up of two operating systems. Some users opt to add additional operating systems, but two is the most common set-up in a multi-boot The multi-boot set up below is a dual boot.

The idea behind it is that if a computer's hard drive has enough space on it, it can run multiple operating systems instead of the one it comes with or only installing one when building a computer.

Both the computer professional and the household user can benefit. Having two operating systems allows users to test and use programs on a wider variety of platforms, including platform exclusive programs. As Windows and Apple's OS operating systems make up a larger market share than Linux, they are the focus here.