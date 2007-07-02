PNY intros budget GeForce 8 series card

PNY has added to the growing throng of budget GeForce 8 series cards. Its new GeForce 8400 GS 256MB will probably conform to current market pricing which'll place it just shy of the £40 mark.

Nvidia's GeForce 8 series features PureVideo technology for HD playback as well as compatibility with DirectX 10, Windows Vista 's graphics engine. The small card also makes it ideal for use in a media centre PC. Of course, the card is also compatible with older DirectX 9 games and Windows XP.

"The 8400 GS 256MB will run DirectX10 for people who want to enjoy the latest games and HD movies," said PNY's Jonathan Filleau.