Nvidia DirectX 10 demo hits the web

The final Lost Planet game will feature support for Extreme High Definition, or XHD

If you've been wondering what a game in DirectX 10 actually looks like, you can now take a look at a new demo Nvidia has produced in association with Capcom.

Shooter Lost Planet is the game in question while DirectX 10 is the graphics engine that powers Windows Vista .

The final game will feature support for Extreme High Definition, or XHD. Yep, another acronym. This time with resolution of up to 2560 x 1600, even higher resolution special effects, and improved lighting and shadows. The game will be released towards the end of June.

Nvidia announced its GeForce 8 series cards last month, with ATI/AMD following yesterday .