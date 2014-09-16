Google's Android Silver program may have hit an iron wall

Google was going to have it all in the mobile world: an ubiquitous operating system, a strong grip on the low- and mid-range phone hardware markets, and, with Android Silver, a concrete way to potentially dominate the high-end spectrum.

But no more - or at least not anytime soon, according to The Information (paywall), whose sources say Google's Android Silver initiative "is on hold."

The program, which would have reportedly seen Google partnering with multiple device makers to craft more curated high-end Android experiences than what's currently available, stalled in part due to the July departure of former Google Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer Nikesh Arora, the site says.

Arora was reportedly one of Android Silver's "chief architects," and it seems the program lost steam without him.

Silver and cold

In addition the site says Google was having trouble getting enough interest from device makers, causing doubt internally at Google whether Silver could catch on.

Rumors about Android Silver suggested Google would partner with companies like HTC, LG and others, prioritizing Silver-branded handsets in updates and at retail, so support from these companies was crucial.

Android Silver may have even replaced Google's Nexus branding, but instead Google will reportedly focus on the opposite end of the spectrum, funneling all its energies into the budget-centric Android One program.

With Android One, Google is launching affordable phones in emerging markets like India, and it seems the search giant may yet be content to let Apple maintain its tighter grip on the high end for now.

