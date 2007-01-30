Apple announcement expected today?

Mac rumours site ThinkSecret is reporting that Apple will launch new products today - although what exactly the Cupertino company has up its sleeves is a mystery.

Think Secret speculates that the launch could simply see a refresh of Apple's ageing Cinema Display line, although it's also holding out the possiblity of a switch to new quad-core Xeon processors from Intel in its Mac Pro desktops .

What's not clear is why Apple would chose to announce something as mundane as new monitors when Microsoft is going cock-a-hoop with Vista across the planet. Maybe it's a case of today being a good day to bury so-so news, or maybe Apple is just trying to take some of the heat out of Microsoft's fire.