Chrome OS: Early bemusement at announcements

Google's first showing of Chrome OS, and the revelations that it will only be available to consumers if they buy a specific device, have attracted early criticism from technophiles.

Google revealed that Chrome OS – essentially the Chrome browser with an apps page and some extra functionality – would not run on hard drives, only flash memory, and would have severely limited functionality when offline.

This has attracted bemusement and disappointment from some; with trust in Google to hold all the data still apparently not in place.

On TechRadar, member watcherzero commented "Essentially its just a visual display unit, displaying software that's running on a computer far, far away. No IC [internet connection]? Then it's just a brick."

Google signed

Tech 89 added: "So you have to buy a device they specify (at a price of course)? Then you're not allowed to use other software for it? That's a bit ****!"

Manusnake summed up: "…you have to use Google' stuff exclusively, with absolutely no possibility to use something else and you have to rely on Google's privacy for your data to be safe? And you have to buy a specific machine to use it (Apple does that too, but you don't have to exclusively use their software)? No thanks!"

In fact, the general consensus is that this is not for technophiles at all, but instead pitched at those whose leisure computing consists of updating Facebook status, checking webmail, reading the odd article and buying things online.

Of course, should the devices have the requisite cool factor then they would still become objects of desire, but there are some obvious questions that have not yet been answered.