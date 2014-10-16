Apple OS X Yosemite available from today

Apple's SVP of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, has confirmed that OS X Yosemite will be available to download from today from the Mac App Store.

At the time of writing, Apple's page hadn't been updated to confirm this and still says "coming this fall".

The operating system, which replaces Mavericks, will be free to download and features a completely redesigned user interface as well as some nifty cross-platform functionality - Continuity - that allows you to seamlessly transition between your iPad, your iPhone and your Mac.

Apple's iWork has also been updated and will be available for free with the new OS. A new version of Safari is also expected to boost battery life significantly as well when used in conjunction with the new OS.

The Apple event, which is taking place in Berlin, saw the launch of a new iPad Air 2 as well as a new version of its mobile OS dubbed iOS 8.1 which will be compulsory should you want to use Continuity features.

Yosemite is compatible with all Macs produced over the past five years and some select models from 2007 and 2008. Note that OS X Server 4.0, which requires Yosemite, is also available from Mac App Store for £13.99 ($19.99, AU$ 21.99)