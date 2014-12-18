Download of the day: Spotify

Use Spotify to stream millions of songs to any device, all free of charge. Not only that, it's also got excellent sharing and discovery features that may well introduce you to your new favourite band.

Why you need it

With superfast internet speeds and unlimited broadband packages in an ever-increasing number of households, music streaming is enjoying its day in the sun. And if you're looking to get the most out of the world's music, you'll want to get Spotify.

It's got a heap of features designed to help you explore new music and share it with your friends. Browse through playlists for the perfect one to match your mood, or tune in to Spotify radio and let it pick tracks for you.

Once you've found something you like, you can share your playlists or point your friends in the direction of songs you like, while Spotify's close integration with Facebook makes it easy to let your friends know what you're listening – and find out what music they enjoy, too.

The free version of Spotify lets you listen to millions of songs free of charge, with adverts playing in between songs now and then. Upgrading to to Spotify Premium removes the adverts, lets you listen to music offline and plays songs in higher sound quality.

Key features

Works on: PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, Blackberry OS, Chrome OS

PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, Blackberry OS, Chrome OS Versions: Free, Premium (£9.99 a month)

Free, Premium (£9.99 a month) Stream: Access millions of songs from all over the world from within Spotify, which streams them to your device

Access millions of songs from all over the world from within Spotify, which streams them to your device Explore: There are plenty of ways to discover new music, from browsing playlists to listening to Spotify radio

There are plenty of ways to discover new music, from browsing playlists to listening to Spotify radio Share: Let you friends know what you're listening to and pick up new ideas from their music choices

Let you friends know what you're listening to and pick up new ideas from their music choices Access anywhere: Spotify has apps for mobile phones, tablets and desktop computers, so you can listen to music wherever you go. The Premium version even lets you listen offline

