Download of the day: Google Chrome

By many estimations it's the most popular internet browser in the world – surging past both Internet Explorer and Firefox – and with some fantastic features, slick UI and speedy operation, it's easy to see why.

Chrome combines a fast and fun browsing experience with Google's search know-how and powerful tie-ins. Type a phrase into the URL bar and Chrome will search Google for it, making it quick and simple to find what you're looking for. Sign in to Chrome to get your bookmarks, history and settings wherever you are, on whichever device you're using, so you can pick up where you left off, even if you're not at your usual computer.

And with such services as YouTube, Google Maps and Drive under the Google label, signing in to Chrome also logs you in to all of Google's products. So you can upload a video to YouTube or a document to Drive without having to worry about signing in multiple times; as before, the disruption caused by switching computers or locations is minimised by a handy Chrome feature.

Customising the look and feel of the browser is also simple with the Chrome Web Store, which has thousands of different apps and themes to boost what is already an impressively powerful browser. And added to that, Chrome lets you specify what opens when you launch it (be that your tabs from last time, a specific list of pages or the New Tab page), while Incognito windows allow you to browse without your history being recorded.

Chrome is a great browser that crams an awful lot of power into a tiny package. Download it here today.

