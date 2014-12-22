Christmas crackers: Foobar2000

Christmas just wouldn't be Christmas without a little music, and whether you're listening to traditional tunes or something a little different, Foobar2000 can take care of all of your music needs. This free player keeps things wonderfully simple with its clean, uncluttered interface.

There's support for a wide range of popular audio formats including MP3, AAC, FLAC and many more, as well as audio CDs and CD ripping.

If you have existing playlists, they can be easily imported into Foobar2000 and arranged onto individual tabs so you can easily switch between them, and you can also create new lists with ease.

As with other media players, you can set up a watch folder so that any files that are added to it are automatically included in your music library.

With the option of adding folders from other computers, networks drives and local storage, you may well end up with a large number of music files, so it's just as well that there's a sturdy tool available to help you find what you're looking for. Foobar2000 is a highly competent program from the offset, but you can add extra feature by installing free add-ons.