Salesforce Files Connect promises universal file sharing for enterprise

Cloud computing company Salesforce has launched a new tool that it says will let enterprise users browse, search and share files from any source with one universal interface.

Salesforce Files Connect can access OneDrive for Business and SharePoint, and can be natively embedded into existing Salesforce processes and products, the company said in a press release today.

Unfortunately it's limited to those two services for the time being, but SalesForce promises to add more - including Google Drive - "over the coming months."

And Salesforce partners and customers can also now use the Salesforce Files Connect API to add universal file access and sharing to their own Salesforce1 apps.

This is just the latest in a string of major Salesforce development this year, including a developer toolkit for wearables, a personalization and marketing automation tool for mobile known as Journey Builder, and a low-cost retail platform for small businesses called Desk.com.

Salesforce Files Connect is available now for SharePoint 2010 and 2013 for $7 per user per month. It's also available in SharePoint Online now, and will be available for OneDrive for Business in February 2015, with Salesforce Enterprise, Unlimited and Performance editions.