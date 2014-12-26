Best free software of 2014: TeamViewer

The idea of computing everywhere really took off in 2014, with TeamViewer leading the way

Ever been in the situation when you're out and about and you need to check something on your home computer? If so, TeamViewer is here to save the day. A free app that allows access to any PC or Mac from a smartphone or tablet, TeamViewer solves the aforementioned problem – and does it well.

TeamViewer claims that they have over 200 million users in 200 countries and is free for personal use, relying on corporate plans to generate revenue. As a personal user, you get an ID and a password which links up with your smartphone, offering secure access from anywhere with signal good enough to support the link. With the advent of larger phones, such as the iPhone 6 Plus, working remotely while on the move is a possibility.

Anecdotally, I have a friend who swears by TeamViewer and will even stream movies over the connection when on the move. While alternatives such as LogMeIn exist, they are paid-for and aimed at businesses as opposed to personal users.

TeamViewer 10, released in December 2014, offers performance optimisations, a redesign, support for ultra-high resolutions, integration with Dropbox, optimisations for Windows 8 and OS X 10.10 and more – and all for absolutely no cost.