Yahoo is launching its new video messaging app Livetext tomorrow

Updated July 29: Yahoo's new Livetext messaging app is set to make its way to the US, UK, Canada, France and Germany starting tomorrow.

The app, which was launched in Honk Kong earlier this month, lets you send live (and silent) video one-on-one messages with an overlay of text, making it a rather unique offering over what is available today.

You can read more about the app below, as well as watch this video from Yahoo to get a better idea of how the app works.

Original story below...

You've probably not heard about Yahoo's newest messaging app, and you probably won't for a little while longer, as the Yahoo Livetext app is only available in Hong Kong right now.

Yahoo's new offering, which launched last week, gives a new spin to the usual messaging apps, allowing users to send a short live video with text, though without audio.

The app's description on the Hong Kong iTunes store says that Livetext is "...the most natural way to have 'real' conversations. It's live video texting, without sound. You will feel like your friends are right there with you."

"Livetext transforms simple conversations into rich, fun, and memorable experiences. It's an entirely new way to stay in touch."

A new way to message?

The app uses a cellular data connection or Wi-Fi, and is restricted to one-on-one conversations. As you enter text, a live video of where you are will appear, and as soon as your contact enters the chat, you'll be able to see their reaction.

Audio has been removed, because Yahoo says, "it's rarely convenient in today's fast-paced world."

As we said earlier, though, the app is only available in Hong Kong, likely being tested in the region before Yahoo releases it worldwide.

And we do assume it will be released globally, because the app does support a large number of languages from around the world - we just have no idea where, yet.

Via TechCrunch