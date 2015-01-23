Microsoft Office 2016 will arrive later this year

Microsoft has showed off PowerPoint and other Office 2016 apps

Microsoft finally revealed more details about Windows 10 this week, among them new touch-centric versions of its popular Office apps.

Today, the company took to the Office blog to share some additional info - and to reveal that the next version, Office 2016, is scheduled to be released in the second half of 2015.

The new Office apps are universal, offering a unified experience across smartphones, tablets and desktop and laptop PCs, Microsoft has demonstrated.

The next step

"Over the past 12 months, you've seen us reimagine the traditional Office experience for a mobile-first, cloud-first world," Microsoft Office Product Management General Manager Julia White wrote in the post.

"The next step in this journey is the delivery of touch and mobile optimized versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook for Windows 10," she continued.

The apps will be installed out of the box on phones and small tablets (meaning sub-8-inches), and available as a download on other devices. In addition they'll will be available with the next Windows 10 Technical Preview, arriving "in the coming weeks."