Hoarding videos on your Xbox One (and Mac) is about to get a whole lot easier

For the RealPlayer in you

Most people seem to watch their TV and movie content via streaming apps like Netflix these days, but there are still those who prefer to hoard digital video files like they're prepping for a boredom apocalypse.

For those users comes RealPlayer Cloud, a RealNetworks video app that's launching today on Mac and November 4 on Xbox One.

The app lets you upload video files to its servers, then access them on a number of devices, now including OS X computers and Microsoft's gaming console.

To celebrate the app's first year on the market, RealNetworks is giving away a special plan with 365GB of storage for $5 / £3.99 a month, available for new users starting today.

Happy birthday to us

The app has been available for around a year, and it reportedly boasts more than 8 million registered users in 40 countries around the world.

The RealPlayer Cloud app is also available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and other devices.