Netflix finally adds multi-profile support for Android devices

Netflix profiles: Keeping Glee out of your recommendations since 2013

Netflix users who shareaccounts with friends or family have become accustomed to accessing their personal profiles on multiple devices, but until now that privilege has eluded Android owners.

Not anymore though, as multi-profile support has finally landed on Google-powered smartphones and tablets thanks to an update dropping this weekend.

This means users won't see shared libraries and lists, while the recently watched and recommendations sections will only feature personalised content.

The update can be downloaded from the Play store now, so have at it, folks.

