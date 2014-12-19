7 best iPhone health apps for iOS 8

With the arrival of iOS 8, health is suddenly a big focus for Apple. So much so that the iPhone maker has made a dedicated Health app.

This official iPhone Health app keeps track of everyone's important biometric data and also records steps though the Apple's M8 and M7 co-processor within the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 5S.

What's more, these fitness metrics can be corralled from and shared with many of the third-party health apps on iOS. You won't have to always switch between apps.

Apple could have limited the scope of its pre-installed Health app to the forthcoming Apple Watch, but it didn't. More and more, the company is opening itself up to outside developers, and that's healthy.

iPhone Health app: How to use it

Apple's central heath data repository

Health is the latest built-in app Apple has introduced with iOS 8. It acts as a central hub for developers to share fitness and health data from their own respective apps, fitness trackers, smartwatches or simple data users plug into the Health Kit directly. The app will practically take all sorts of data from your age, weight, height, meals, steps exercise or what have you and collate it all into your personal health record.

The interesting bit comes with being able to see all of this information charted into graphs across hours to days to months and so on. Additionally users can also setup a Medical ID to give your doctor a quick medial record that goes beyond a yearly check up with your local physician.

Most importantly, though, the Health app acts as hub to also display all the data coming in from third-party apps. After a rough start more and more apps on the app store are being updated with Health app support. Now the only problem is figuring out which of the thousands are the best. But fret, not as we bring you our list of the 8 best fitness apps for iOS 8.

1. RunKeeper

The best app for tracking runs

This app has been a keeper well before Apple introduced its Health app and now it's been made even better with the added integration. RunKeeper taps into the iPhone's GPS to record your time, pace, calories burned and how far you've run. The app will also give you audio alerts telling you how you're doing pace-wise, plus your time and distance in the middle of a run.

Once you're done making your rounds, you can review your data with charts and a nice little map of your entire route. Beyond tracking your impromptu jogging sessions, users also have access to a preloaded set of training and running routines. Alternatively, you can design your own custom interval workouts and set your own challenges.

Compatibility: Requires iOS 6.0 or later on an iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

2. 7 Minute Workout

The popular 7 minute workout schedule now in app form

Of course, there's more to exercising than just running and 7 Minute Workout can help introduce you to a whole new set of calisthenics. The app includes instructions for a whole series of exercises including tricep dips, planks (not to be confused with planking), box squats and much more. It even provides instructional video for each to make sure you have the proper form.

When it's go time, the app also simplifies workout sessions by timing and guiding you through the process. 7 Minute Workout includes three preset workouts to make sure you're pushing muscles to exercise your whole body. If you want to focus on your pectorals or what have you, there's also the option to arrange a custom session.

After you're all done the 7 Minute Workout app integrates with Health app by porting over your workout data and stats.

Compatibility: Requires iOS 7.0 or later on an iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

3. MotionX 24/7

As weird as recording yourself sleeping might be, it could be helpful

After moving around so much, you're going to get tuckered out eventually. Sleep is good for you and there's a way to analyze how well you're resting using just your smartphone with MotionX 24/7.

All you have to do is place your handset next to your pillow in bed or wear it on an armband while you sleep and start the app. Using the iPhone's accelerometer, MotionX 24/7 can tell when you're tossing and turning. All the while, the iOS device's microphone will record your breathing and snoring to provide insight on how restful your sleep is. The end result of all this data recording helps to determine when is the best possible moment for you to wake up feeling fully refreshed.

Beyond keeping tabs on your sleep schedule, MotionX 24/7 also includes step counting and a feature for checking your heart rate by placing your finger over the rear camera and flash.

Compatibility: Requires iOS 7.0 or later on an iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.