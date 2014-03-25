Instagram checks out scrapping Foursquare in favour of Facebook Places

Facebook-owned photo sharing service Instagram is testing a new version of its app, which sees the social network's Places platform replace Foursquare as the location provider.

As of this week, some of app users will notice the "name this location" tool sees Foursquare replaced by the in-house Facebook Places option.

In a statement, Instagram said users will continue to be able to access Foursquare check-ins, but it's significant that the Facebook is now in the loop.

It would make sense for Facebook to use its own (not quite as) effective platform rather than pass the task and the data onto a company is sees as a competitor in the important check in space.

'Great partner'

Instagram said: "Foursquare is a great partner, and people will continue to be able to share their check-ins to Foursquare from Instagram.

"We are constantly testing experiences throughout the app to provide the best possible user experience as part of future planning."

As well as offering its own app and check-in services, Foursquare also passes its location expertise to services like Vine, Instagram, Pinterest and Path.

A Foursquare spokesperson said: "We've worked with Facebook and Instagram for a while, and they're great partners.

"Like any company, they're testing new ways to provide a good user experience, however all users can still share check-ins via Instagram."

Instagram says otherwise, but are these tests the beginning of the end for Foursquare location tagging for our filtered snaps?

After snapping up the photo-sharing start-up in 2012, Facebook has slowly made its presence felt, adding advertisements and photo-tagging.

Via CNET