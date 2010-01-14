Free download: Paragon Backup & Recovery 10 Compact

This offer has now expired.

We all know the importance of backing up, but how many of us actually do it?

To stop you losing your precious files in event of a PC meltdown, we're bringing you a free download of Paragon Backup & Recovery 10 Compact, worth $39.99.

Paragon Backup and Recovery is a fast, feature-packed and highly professional back-up tool that makes it very easy to protect your valuable data from disaster.

The program is extremely versatile. You can use it to back up everything from an entire hard drive or individual partitions, to your emails, multimedia files, documents, or whatever specific files and folders you'd like to select.

Well-designed wizards mean Paragon Backup and Recovery is also very simple to use. Just choose the type of data you'd like to back up, the destination drive (external, USB, network, CD and DVD drives are supported), and you're ready to go.

This download is available until midnight of Tuesday 19 January 2010.