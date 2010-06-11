Flash 10.1 arrives, Android version to follow this month

Flash, aha, it saved every one...what do you mean we've done that joke to death?

Adobe's Flash Player 10.1 has been finalised and is available now, bringing the latest fixes and upgrades to the public – and an Android final version will be released 'later this month'.

Although the beta of 10.1 has been around for a while, the latest version of Flash is now finalised, with Adobe's latest software update bringing GPU acceleration for H.264 content – at least for Windows PCs.

If you have a Mac or run Linux, then you will have to wait a little while until you can start watching online video giving your graphics processor a workout.

Media quality improvements

"Flash Player 10.1 includes numerous media quality improvements and is ready to take advantage of upcoming media delivery technologies to provide new ways to deliver rich media experiences and create new business models," explains Adobe.

Adobe has been under fire for its Flash program in recent months, not least from Apple's Steve Jobs – who wrote a stinging critique of the company's most famous ware.

However, Adobe's head of Flash Paul Betlem expressed his delight at the launch saying: "Today I'm thrilled to announce that Adobe Flash Player 10.1 is now available for Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems. You can get it now."

Another snippet of news was the confirmation that an Android version of Flash 10.1 would be arriving within June.

"Flash Player 10.1 for Android will be coming later this month - the beta release is currently available in the Android market," said Betlem.

You can download Adobe's Flash from http://get.adobe.com/flashplayer/