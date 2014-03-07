'Post your porn elsewhere,' says Vine as it bans explicit uploads

Twitter's video sharing social network Vine has announced posts featuring explicit sexual content will no longer be permitted.

In a blog post, the firm said it had no problem with porn per se, but didn't want its wide selection of user-uploaded, 6-second loops to be permeated by all manner of filth.

"As we've watched the community and your creativity grow and evolve, we've found that there's a very small percentage of videos that are not a good fit for our community," Vine wrote.

"So we're making an update to our Rules and Terms of Service to prohibit explicit sexual content."

Get your porn fix elsewhere!

The company said the new policy wouldn't change anything for the vast majority of users who don't feel the need to share their favourite sex scenes, or even their own body parts, with the rest of the community.

"For more than 99% of our users, this doesn't really change anything. For the rest: we don't have a problem with explicit sexual content on the internet – we just prefer not to be the source of it," Vine added.

For those unsure, the company has even offered a guide to what constitutes explicit sexual content, which you probably don't need to read.

Anyway, here's to no more videos of excited members!

Via Time