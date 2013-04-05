Ads will eventually be houseguests in Facebook Home

Ads will blend, we're sure, but will still be annoying

When Facebook introduced Facebook Home, its new overlay for Android today, Mark Zuckerberg and his presenting partners talked up its "putting people, not apps first" properties, like those "delightful" Chat Heads you can waggle around your home screen and apps.

One thing they didn't talk about (until asked) was the always hovering topic of ads. The image-centric layout of Cover Feed seems primed to deliver marketing content in an attractive and more "natural" way. Surely Facebook isn't passing up the chance to make some mobile ad moolah?

Of course not, though it won't grab that golden ring right away.

"For v.1, [it] doesn't support a lot of types of stories that you can share on Facebook yet, including ads," Zuckerberg said.

"There are no ads in this yet," he continued. "I'm sure at some point there will be."

More to come

To reiterate, that's a "yep" on ads from Zuckerberg. That's the curt answer he gave when asked to confirm that ads won't come to the Cover Feed at launch, but may at some point.

There are a number of content types Facebook Home won't have when it launches on select devices April 12. Besides ads, video cards, group joins and friending stories won't be displayed at launch.

Over time, Zuckerberg said, more social media feeds could find their way into Cover Feed, which provides a constant stream of content and images within the home and lock screens.

Users could one day see their Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr and "any other social service" feeds stumble onto Cover Feed, avoiding a specific mention of Twitter.

Since Facebook plans to update Home on a monthly basis, we'll surely see more content feeds, including ads, come as time goes by.

Facebook is going beyond a mobile first mentality to one of "mobile best." The company said today it wants to make mobile the best way to experience the social network, which can only mean serving customers more richly in that space. It also means that advertisements must follow as Facebook, like all businesses, must make money.

So for now, those who pick up an HTC First or download Home onto their Galaxy S3, Galaxy S4, HTC One, One X+ and the Galaxy Note 2 can enjoy an ad-free experience. Appreciate it while it lasts.