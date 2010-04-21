Adobe throws in the towel with Apple

Flash in the Android pan, but out of the iPhone fire

Adobe has finally thrown in the towel in the battle with Apple, with the latter's decision to outlaw the use of a Flash to iPhone app compiler leaving bitterness and resignation.

In a blog post by Adobe's Mike Chambers it is made clear that no development time will be spent on the compiler - originally billed as a key feature of CS5 - and urges developers to look to the rival Android phones.

"The primary goal of Flash has always been to enable cross browser, platform and device development," blogs Chambers.

"The cool web game that you build can easily be targeted and deployed to multiple platforms and devices."

Anathema

"However, this is the exact opposite of what Apple wants," he continues. "They want to tie developers down to their platform, and restrict their options to make it difficult for developers to target other platforms."

Chamber believes that the Android platform is worthy of more attention: "Fortunately, the iPhone isn't the only game in town.

"Android based phones have been doing well behind the success of the Motorola Droid and Nexus One, and there are a number ofAndroid based tabletsslated to be released this year.

"We are working closely with Google to bring both Flash Player 10.1 and Adobe AIR 2.0 to these devices, and thus far, the results have been very promising."

It's seems an inevitable stance given the unwillingness of Apple to deal with Flash.

The maker of the iPhone and iPad has made it clear that Flash is not the kind of software they feel will help their devices, but will the hard-line ultimately come back to haunt Apple? Only time will tell.

Via Mashable