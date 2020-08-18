Sky Q brings back one of its best games, Beehive Bedlam

A Sky Q subscription also nets you access to a host of different games to play on your TV, and now Beehive Bedlam is one of them.

If you need another time-filler, look no further. Sky has brought back the classic mini-game Beehive Bedlam, a fan-favorite puzzle game from the now-shuttered Sky Games service, which closed in January 2015.

Sky Q subscribers will be able to play Beehive Bedlam on their Sky Q or Sky Q Mini boxes, offering a handy way to pass the time between TV episodes, or just work on your puzzling skills throughout the day while stuck indoors.

BREAKING: Beehive Bedlam is back on Sky Q! 🐝🌼 Wouldn't have been possible without you begging us to bring it back, so thanks to all of you! #MySkyQ pic.twitter.com/wYeiFTchrYAugust 14, 2020

Sky started adding games in its PlayWorks app back in May , and it’s certainly casual fare, but for the young’uns or bored among you, it’s totally worth dipping into.

Beehive yourselves

Beehive Bedlam is a spin on the classic Bubble Shooter formula, in which players aim bubbles – or, in this case, flowers – at a stack of colored icons, matching the color of the projectile to gradually clear the beehive and move onto the next level. It’s a winning formula, and one that’s been utilized in a host of mobile games or casual titles over the years, from Bobble Bust-A-Move to Peggle.

While Sky Games shuttered in 2015, a fan-made version of the game has been available for some time on iOS, Android, Fire TV, and PC.

A neat touch for Sky Q subscribers is the implementation of voice commands: saying “Start Beehive Bedlam” or even “Bee Bee Bee” will bring up the app for you. Other Sky Q games include the likes of Solitaire, Cross Road, and Tomb Runner.

As Sky is keen to point out to us, there was even a Change.org petition to bring the game back for new Sky devices, showing just how committed some fans are to the title.