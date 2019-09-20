Skullcandy's Crusher ANC headphones vibrate with your bassiest tracks

Skullcandy has announced a new version of its popular wireless Crusher headphones, which have been updated to include active noise cancelation and Skullcandy's patented Sensory Bass technology.

According to the company, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC headphones provide "bass you can measure in goosebumps", thanks to special 40mm drivers that provide haptic feedback as you listen – essentially creating "bass you can feel".

Skullcandy's extreme bass frequencies can be adjusted thanks to a slider on one of the housings of the headphones, so if you're not in the mood for pounding vibrations, you can turn the Sensory Bass down.

You can further adjust the sound of these cans with the Skullcandy app, which allows you to play with the EQ settings and find the best audio profile for your tastes.

Could Skullcandy crush Sony?

Now with active noise cancelation, the updated Crusher headphones promise to block out annoying environmental sound, letting you listen to your bass-heavy tracks in solitude.

The Crusher ANC headphones support Bluetooth 5.0, so they should be easy to pair with your smartphone or portable music player, and you shouldn't experience connection dropouts while listening.

They should prove suitable for long commutes too, with "up to 24 hours of battery life", and the ability to quick-charge; Skullcandy says that using this feature will give you three hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

Compared to other Skullcandy models, the Crusher ANC wireless headphones are pretty expensive, coming in at $319.99 – this works out at around £250 / AU$470. The headphones are only available in the US at the moment, but we're expecting them to come to other regions soon.

This puts them in direct competition with the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, including the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones, which cost $349 / £300 / AU$499.

Previously, Skullcandy hasn't been able to stand up to the natural, expansive soundstage that Sony headphones provide, winning out only in terms of price – now that the price has gone up, will Skullcandy be able to hold its own against the competition? Only time will tell, but if it can appeal to true bass lovers, Sony could have a problem on its hands.