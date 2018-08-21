Shenmue III finally gets a release date - but it’s a year away

Koch Media and YS Net Inc. have finally revealed the release date of Shenmue III - alongside a brand new teaser trailer.

Shenmue III will release on August 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and PC. The revival will continue the story of teenage martial artist Ryo Hazuki as he investigates the murder of his father. We don’t know much more about what the story will entail yet, but we do know the long-awaited third title in the Shenmue series will keep the franchises’ same open-world and inquisitive nature.

You can watch Shenmue III - The Prophecy trailer below:

Shenmue I & II re-release

In addition to the announcement of Shenmue III’s release date, the Shenmue I & II re-release is now available. The re-release, comprising both the first and second title in the Shenmue trilogy, is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

You can check out the Shenmue I & III release trailer below:

Shenmue I & II is available now. Shenmue III will release on August 27, 2019.