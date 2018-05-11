Several Nokia phones could be on the way and the 'X' is probably the X6

From the Nokia 1 to the Nokia 8 Sirocco, we’ve already seen a bunch of Nokia-branded phones this year, but more could be on the way, as three Nokia phones have just been spotted on a Russian certification listing.

The listing, spotted by NokiaPowerUser, doesn’t give much away, with the phones simply referred to as the TA-1075, TA-1105 and TA-1116, and nothing else revealed. We don’t even know if they’re three completely different phones, or variants of one handset, but they’re something.

One of them may well be the Nokia X6, as that’s a phone that’s been heavily rumored, and while most recent reports have simply called it the Nokia X, a Bluetooth certification (also spotted by NokiaPowerUser) lists the Nokia X6, which is a name that's cropped up before.

However, the listing also calls it the TA-1099, which doesn't match any of the names above.

Image 1 of 2 The Nokia X6 is mentioned here by name. Credit: NokiaPowerUser Image 2 of 2 Three unidentified Nokia phones. Credit: NokiaPowerUser

Landing on May 16

We’ve already seen an invite suggesting the Nokia X6 will be announced on May 16, so you shouldn’t have long to wait for it, and going on other leaks its looks to have a notch and upper mid-range specs, including a 1.8GHz octa-core chipset, a 5.8-inch 1080 x 2280 screen, a dual-lens 16MP camera, a 3,000mAh battery and between 3GB and 6GB of RAM.

It remains to be seen what other Nokia phones will land this year, but it’s always possible that we’ll get a Nokia 9 flagship, or 2018 versions of the likes of the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.

Via GSMArena