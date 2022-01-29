Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea live stream: watch AFCON online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Minnows Equatorial Guinea have the chance to create a major upset on Sunday as they take on the superstar-laden Senegal in this AFCON quarter-final match-up in Douala. With giant-slayings a-plenty at the tournament this year, who'd dare bet against it? Here's how to watch a Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea live stream Date: Sunday, January 30 Kick-off time: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 10am PST / 5am AEDT Venue: Stade Omnisport de Douala, Douala, Cameroon FREE Live stream: BBC Two /BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The National Lightning booked their place in the last eight via a remarkable victory against Mali after penalties, but they face a much sterner test against big tournament favourites Senegal.

Aliou Cisse’s Senegal haven't really had to get out of second gear in the tournament so far, but nevertheless managed to ease past Cape Verde 2-0 in their Round of 16 match in a game that saw Sadio Mane opening the scoring, only for the Liverpool striker to later leave the field with a suspected concussion.

Mane is set to take a late fitness test ahead of Sunday's game, but with or without the striker, Senegal will be strong favourites to have their semi-final place booked by full-time.

Read on for all the details on how to watch a Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea live stream wherever you are.

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea is FREE in the UK and available to watch on both BBC 2 and online on BBC iPlayer. You can also watch the game on the BBC Sports website. Coverage starts on all platforms 15 minutes before kick-off at 6.45pm GMT. Not in the UK for AFCON 2021? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

Watch Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea from anywhere

If you're abroad at any point during the AFCON , you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea from anywhere

AUS: FREE Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea live stream

You can watch a Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea free live stream in Australia by using the 14-day FREE trial of streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports will stream all of the AFCON matches and a huge amount of sports from all over the world besides. To find the AFCON games, you'll need to scroll down to 'live channels' on the home page, then click on the beIN Sports channels to watch it. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, and want to watch Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea while outside Australia simply use a VPN to tune in as normal Kick off for Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Down Under is at 5am AEDT.

US: how to watch an Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2021 in the US and will be showing this last 16 showdown live. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the action via the beIN Sports Connect app. If you don't have the channel on cable, don't worry. A great alternative option is cord-cutting streaming service Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add beIN Sports for an extra $5 per month. If you don't, you can currently try out Sling for free for three days to see if you like it. It's a good service and well worth a go. Another costlier (but more thorough) option is a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. But test it out for free first with a fuboTV FREE trial. Kick-off for Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea in the States is at 2pm EST / 11am PST. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

CAN: how to watch Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea live stream