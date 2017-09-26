Seen an amazing photo online? Vivaldi shows you its metadata with two clicks

Ever seen an incredible picture online and wondered what type of camera it was taken with, what exposure and focal length settings the photographer used, or where and when it was taken?

The latest version of super-customizable web browser Vivaldi puts all that information at your fingertips. Just right-click a photo, select ‘Image properties’ to see a comprehensive list of metadata, including a histogram, white balance and color space, dimensions and any software used for post-processing.

“Photography and design experts will appreciate instant access to the multi-channel histogram and raw data. Bloggers can easily get the dimensions of the image,” says Henrik Helmers, designer at Vivaldi. “Photo enthusiasts can use this new feature as a tool to learn more about their hobby.”

Vivaldi's updated downloads panel makes it easier to sort your files and see useful information at a glance

Vivaldi 1.12 also features an improved downloads panel, with additional data including the file name, download URL, destination folder and download speed. You can filter downloads by name, type, size, data added and date finished, helping avoid the hassle of trawling through a list to find the one you need.

If you find some websites’ accent colors too strong, the browser also features a new slider that lets you adjust their saturation to make them easier on the eye.