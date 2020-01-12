Seahawks vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFL Divisional Round 2020 playoffs football from anywhere

The last game of NFL's 2020 Divisional Round round is here and today you’ll get to see the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers meet on the field at Lambeau Field. This is a playoffs game you won’t want to miss as a spot in the NFC championship game is on the line and the last time these two teams met was over a year ago. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Seahawks vs Packers live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers - when and where? The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Green Bay Packers at the 80,000+ Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kick-off time is set for 5.40pm local time, so that’s 6.40pm ET, 3.40pm PT, 11.40pm GMT or 10.40am AEDT on Monday.

Seattle ended the regular season 12-5 and the team holds the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Seahawks are coming off of last week’s huge Wild Card weekend game where they defeated the Eagles 17-9. Can the Seahawks defeat the Packers on the road for a spot in the NFC championship?

Green Bay on the other hand is going into today’s game well rested after earning a first round bye in the playoffs from being the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Packers will be looking to avenge the 27-24 loss they suffered at the hands of the Seahawks when these two teams met last season. Will the Packers triumph over the Seahawks on the road to Super Bowl 2020?

Whether you’re a Seahawks fan in Seattle, a Packers fan in Green Bay or just want to tune in to see which team will advance to the NFC championship - we’ll show you how to get a Seahawks vs Packers live stream from anywhere in the world.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Seahawks vs Packers game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Seahawks vs Packers online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Seahawks vs Packers in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game live as it airs on Fox . The network will show today’s Seahawks vs Packers game at 6.40pm ET / 3.40pm PT but you can also stream it on your mobile devices using the Fox Sports app but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Don’t have cable, in a local market and want to watch this game for free? You can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Don’t want to sign up for a premium cable TV subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all post season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30 a month Blue plan and $30 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Packers vs Seahawks live in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite NFL team through the postseason and all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass as it will allow you to watch every single remaining game for just £30.99 with the Playoff Pass. American football fans in the UK will be able to watch today’s Seahawks vs Packers game on Sky Sports and the network will show the game at 11.30pm GMT on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL Divisional Round live stream in Canada for free

Canadian NFL fans will be able to watch today’s Seahawks vs Packers game on CTV and the network will show the game at 6.30pm ET / 3.40pm PT. However, if you’d rather stream this game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4), then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is also a free trial available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Seahawks vs Packers.

Live stream Seahawks vs Packers in Australia for free