Seagate flies high with new portable drive

Seagate’s latest external portable drive is one specifically designed for drone owners, which allows them to back up video footage and photos while piloting their craft on location.

The Seagate DJI Fly Drive is, as the name tells you, the product of a partnership between Seagate and drone maker DJI, and it comes in capacities of up to 2TB.

With that maximum storage capacity, it’s possible to store over 60 hours of 4K video footage (shot at 30 fps), which as DJI notes, when used with a drone like its Mavic Pro and looking at average sort of usage, means you can store clips from around 250 flights.

The portable drive also comes with a built-in microSD slot to allow you to easily transfer footage from a card to the disk (or vice versa).

Portable drives also pair well with the Surface Pro 4

Bumper boon

The Fly Drive also benefits from a durable build, with a protective bumper to give some protection should the unit get dropped. Furthermore, the drive’s USB-C cable is neatly tucked inside this bumper – it uses a USB Type-C port of the 3.1 variety for data transfers (and is compatible with USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 3 connectors).

Finally, it’s also worth noting that those who buy this external drive get a free two-month subscription to Adobe Premiere Pro CC, so you can give the heavyweight suite a spin and see how it stacks up for video editing duties.