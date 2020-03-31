Save 40% on Peak Design's awesome camera bags and backpacks

San Francisco-based company Peak Design began life on Kickstarter, and quickly gained a massive fan following. And no wonder: it has some beautifully designed bags that can be customized to suit any purpose, and the company’s clips and straps go a long way in making that happen.

Every aspect of Peak Design bags are well thought-out – construction, material, functionality and usability. The bags are then tested thoroughly before they go on sale. Every bag in the Peak Design catalog can go from boardroom to holiday, with the ability to carry laptops, clothes or camera gear with just a few sturdy clips.

The bags aren’t cheap, though, so for those who’ve been lusting after a Peak Design carrier, this might be a good chance to snag yourself an Everyday Backpack or an Everyday Messenger, and pocket some savings in the process.

Note that the 40% discount is on the original V1 options of the bags, although there is 20% off on all other Peak Design products, except its travel tripod. The sale ends April 6.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack V1 20L | $156 / £129 / AU$257 (40% off) Access it from the sides or the top, and customize it to suit your needs – it’s a very adaptible bag. You can use it on your travels (when we’re able to again) to carry bare essentials or pack your camera gear in it. There are four color options to choose from. If the 20L option isn’t enough for you, you can get the same 40% discount on the 30L backpack as well. Just choose your style and size before heading to checkout.

Peak Design Everyday Sling 10L V1 | $90 / £74 / AU$148 (40% off) With a 10L capacity, this sling bag is for those who believe in traveling light. If you think you don’t need it on hand, it flattens out completely to be packed up in a larger bag or suitcase. The main compartment is a side-loader and features Peak Design’s FlexFold dividers that create designated spaces within the bag. It will even fit a small travel camera alongside the usual essentials. And, like the other Peak Design bags, it’s waterproof to boot. A 10L sling bag too large for your needs? You can always grab a 5L one, also for 40% off.

