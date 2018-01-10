Samsung's new Family Hub is the smart chef you didn't know you needed

The Samsung Family Hub 3.0 refrigerator is even smarter than the previous model, packing in Bixby smarts and powerful AKG audio to make your time in and out of the kitchen more enjoyable.

Aside from the massive display, it might look like just a regular fridge, but this new model is all about convenience and fun – two things that are usually amiss in most kitchens. The biggest addition to this year’s family hub is Bixby, which operates a lot like it does on, say, the Samsung Galaxy S8. But this particular twist on Bixby is tuned to know what’s inside of your fridge and, uniquely, is able to whip together recipes based on the food that you have.

While our time with Samsung’s smart assistant on smartphones has had its ups and downs, our demo of the Family Hub proved that the kitchen is a place where it reigns supreme. It knows when your food will expire, and it can show you local coupons so you can get the best prices on refilling your stock of grub. And thanks to the new AKG speakers integrated into the fridge, it’s a surprisingly competent alternative to picking up a Bluetooth speaker because, well, it’s Bluetooth-enabled.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Samsung has yet to announce price and availability for the Family Hub 3.0 refrigerator. But based on the reception to the previous model, which is widely available, we expect to see this soon. So, if you feel like your kitchen is in need of a smart makeover with a fridge that’s basically equivalent to having your very own meal curator, this is one to watch out for. You can read more about what the Family Hub is capable of right here.