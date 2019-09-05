Samsung's 55-inch QLED 8K TV is its smallest to date

Samsung has announced a new 55-inch QLED 8K TV during its IFA 2019 press conference.

It joins Samsung's 8K TV range which it announced in 2018, sliding in below the 65, 75, 82 and 85-inch models, making it the firm's smallest 8K TV to date.

With a smaller size, we hope it will also carry a smaller price tag. It should be the South Korean firm's most affordable QLED 8K TV, but it still won't be cheap.

It features the same Quantum AI processor (the more TV you watch, the smarter it gets, the better the image gets, frame by frame) and HDR10+ support as its siblings. It can also recognize and upscale lower resolution content to 8K quality.

The 55-inch Samsung QLED 8K TV release date is set for September, and it will cost you $2,499 (around £2,000, AU$3,700) from Samsung's own website - although that's apparently a saving of $1000 off the $3,499 retail price.

IFA 2019 is Europe's biggest tech show, and the TechRadar team is in Berlin to bring you all the breaking news and hands-on first impressions of new TVs, wearables and other devices as they're announced.