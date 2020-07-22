Samsung to host another online event to unveil new gadgets, innovations

While all the buzz may be on Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event on August 5, the South Korean electronics giant is set to follow it up with another event in September.

Samsung is set to stage its own event to introduce the company's new products in the upcoming months following its decision to not participate in the largest consumer electronics show in Europe due to the pandemic.

The 'immersive virtual experience' event has been titled 'Life Unstoppable'. The company will unveil the latest innovations from Samsung’s mobile phone, wearables, TV, audio, and home appliance businesses. "The brand will take guests through an interactive virtual world, unveiling new products, and demonstrating how the 2020 line-up provides entertainment, creativity, and efficiency for today’s digitally connected lifestyles," Samsung said in a press release.

Life Unstoppable is a 45-minute virtual and dynamic journey of Samsung’s newest technology. Presenters and special guests will showcase Samsung’s human-centred innovations.

"The latest innovations within Samsung's integrated ecosystem will offer solutions to consumer needs -- from maximizing in-home entertainment and connected gaming experiences, to efficiency with smart digital appliances, and enabling creativity for work and play, both at home and on-the-go," it said.

Life Unstoppable takes place on September 2, and will be open to media, retail and industry partners.

New line-ups set to be unveiled

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's event is its effort to make up for its non-participation in Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2020 that is scheduled to take place from Sept 3 to September 5 in Berlin, Germany.

Samsung is a regular exhibitor at the tech show since 1991. But the pandemic has put paid to its plans this year.

Samsung Europe’s Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Braun said: “At Samsung, we continue to bring game-changing innovation to our customers and our society. We are excited to reinvent the way we will unveil our new line-up of mobile phones, wearables, TVs, home appliances and more – a journey that will showcase how our connected, breakthrough technology fuels a Life Unstoppable.”

The latest online event also follows Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company is scheduled to unveil five new mobile products on August 5.

Samsung has not confirmed which products will be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked, which also will be an online event, but industry insiders expect the company will introduce the Galaxy Note 20 phablet, Galaxy Fold 2 foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone, Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds and Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch.