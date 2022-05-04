Samsung's new memory card can record continuously for - yes - over 15 years

Audio player loading…

Samsung has unveiled a new memory card, PRO Endurance microSD card, to meet the demands of surveillance cameras, dashboard camera systems, doorbell cams, and body cameras. Built with Samsung’s enterprise-grade NAND flash memory, the PRO Endurance card can deliver up to 16 years (140,160 hours) of continuous recording time, the company said.

“From CCTV to doorbell cameras, the need for long-lasting and high-performing video surveillance solutions is continuing to increase, and the PRO Endurance has been designed to support that demand,” KyuYoung Lee, Vice President of the Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics, said.

The new card is reliable in extreme conditions: Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung Electronics)

Samsung is understandably harping on the longeivity in terms of recording time that is possible with its new memory card. It says a single PRO Endurance card can last as long as up to 33 cards in a constantly-recording security camera. Such durability ensures that cards need not be replaced often, and also provides video monitoring always be it in the house or from a vehicle dashboard.

Samsung is also claiming that the new card is reliable in tough and hostile surroundings (blistering heat of vehicles, for example). In addition to protection against water, magnets, X-rays and extreme temperatures, the card is also wearout-proof and drop-proof

"Both consumers and enterprise users can rest assured that our new memory card will ensure continuous recording at high resolution even under extreme conditions," Samsung said.

Samsung’s new memory card also offers read and write speeds of up to 100 megabytes per second (MB/s) and 40 MB/s. It's rated Class 10 and has a video rating of up to UHS Speed Class 3. This makes it ideal for handling large, high-resolution files while enabling seamless recording and playback in Full HD and 4K.

The card is available in four different storage capacities of 32 gigabytes (GB), 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

