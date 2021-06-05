Samsung Jet Bot 90 AI+ Robot vacuum

The best robot vacuums make cleaning your floors a breeze, as they take on the chore completely – pootling around your home sucking up fine dust, dirt and any other debris in its patch, while you put your feet up and take a well-earned rest.

Many of today’s best robot vacuums have powerful suction that can rival the best vacuum cleaners on the market, along with rechargeable batteries that can outlast some of the best cordless vacuums, too. They can be controlled either by a smartphone or your voice thanks to integration with Alexa and Google Assistant, while state-of-the-art sensors ensure the machine doesn’t bump into your furniture or fall down any stairs.

It’s been more than four years since Samsung launched a robot vacuum but, at CES this year, Samsung unveiled a new robot vacuum that used Intel’s AI technology to ensure it could navigate its way around your home as easily as you do. So it’s no surprise we're keenly awaiting the release of the Samsung Jet Bot 90 AI+ to see just what innovations they’ll be surprising us with next.

Cut to the chase

What is it? A new Samsung robot vacuum that can double as a home security camera.

How much will it cost? Expected to start from $499 (around £350 / AU$645).

When will it be out? Hopefully soon.

Samsung’s current robot vacuum, the Powerbot VR7000 range, was first unveiled at CES 2017, and is priced between $499 (around £350 / AU$645) and $899 (around £635 / AU$1,160), depending upon the model chosen – the more suction power, the softer the brush and the number of accessories the robovac ships with affects how much it costs. Unfortunately, this range of robot vacuums is only available in the US and has never been released in the UK or Australia.

With this in mind, we expect the Samsung Jet Bot 90 AI+ to cost between $499 and £899 depending upon how many models are launched, and the difference between them, although inflation might dictate a very small rise if the features inside don’t dramatically change.

The Samsung Jet Bot 90 AI+ robot vacuum was first unveiled at CES 2021, and at the time Samsung said the robot vacuum cleaner would launch in the first half of 2021. However, considering we’re in June now, Samsung looks set to miss that initial deadline. Instead, we expect the tech giant to launch the robot vacuum in late August/early September 2021.

Samsung would usually unveil its latest crop of small appliances at the IFA-trade show, which happens in Berlin, Germany in September. However, due to the global pandemic, IFA was unable to take place in 2020 and Samsung opted to host its own virtual event called Life Unstoppable instead. IFA 2021 has also been cancelled , so once again we expect Samsung to hold a virtual event in place of the conference.

Can't wait for the Samsung Jet Bot 90 AI+? Then check out the best prices for these robot vacuum cleaners below:

Samsung Jet Bot 90 AI+ Design

The Samsung Jet Bot 90 AI+ robot vacuum has a similar circular design to many robot vacuums on the market, offers 30w of suction power and sucks up dust from the air as well as from the floor. Samsung also says the robot vacuum can rotate through 360 degrees and has a brush bar with soft bristles, which can easily reach into tight crevices. The brush bar is self cleaning, too.

The Samsung Jet Bot 90 AI+ also includes a base unit, known as a Clean Station, which the robot vacuum will return to when it’s full and automatically empty its dust bin into a bag that you only need to replace once every two to three months, according to Samsung.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Jet Bot 90 AI+ Features

Samsung says the Jet Bot 90 AI+ has a range of sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) that it uses to ensure it works its way around your home without bumping into anything. These include a LiDAR sensor to accurately judge distance and location, and a 3D sensor that can navigate around obstructions. Meanwhile, the AI smarts means it can identify, as well as sense, objects in its way and work out how close to them the robot vacuums can clean – so no more fishing charging cables out from the dust bin because the robot vacuum cleaned too close to them and they were sucked up. If the Jet Bot 90 AI+ thinks the object will cause secondary contamination, it will simply avoid it, so there’s no fear of it trailing mud or pet poop around your home because it thought it was something it could clean up.

There’s also a front camera, which as well as helping the robot vacuum ‘see’ where it’s going. This can double as a home security camera, too, so you check in on your property while the vacuum is only its cleaning session. While this feature isn’t new for robot vacuum cleaners – models such as the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI already offer this – it is new for Samsung robot vacuums and can be accessed via the SmartThings app.

The app also allows you to schedule cleaning sessions and even set no-go areas in your home.