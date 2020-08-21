Samsung is apparently working on its first affordable foldable phone

Samsung continues to be at the forefront of the foldable smartphone movement, nearing its third mainstream launch next month. While those have been exciting, an upcoming foldable is the one that most people will actually care about.

Foldables are still in their nascent stage and a few years away from going mainstream. Some smartphones manufacturers have tried their hand at these next-gen smartphones but only a few have succeeded. Regardless, Samsung has shown massive improvements in just one generation, increasing the optimism as well as extending its lead in the space.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Having said that, foldables have undeniably been expensive, with most models costing well upwards of $1,000. However, a report from SamMobile suggests that Samsung might be working on a genuinely affordable foldable smartphone for the mass market. The device in development bears the model number SM-F415, with the F suggesting that it will be a foldable. Going by the new naming scheme that Samsung switched to this year, it will be a part of the Galaxy Z lineup. The final name of the product was not specified.

The report also states that it will come in 64GB and 128GB storage configurations, and black, green and blue colourways. It could be a clamshell similar to the Galaxy Z Flip instead of the Fold which converts into a tablet.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing of Samsung looking to bring cheaper foldables to the market as it hopes to establish a lead in this space. While components such as hinges and ultra-thin glass are expensive, Samsung could opt for more mid-range specifications to bring the costs down.

The exact price point was not hinted, but considering that the Z Flip is priced at close to $1,300, we expect the ‘affordable’ foldable to be closer to the $1,000 mark.