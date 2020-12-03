Samsung Internet 13.0 update lays stress on privacy & secrecy

Samsung has announced a new update to its web browser Samsung Internet. The Samsung Internet 13.0 update has a slew of new features and enhancements for "better and safer browsing experience."

New enhancements include a 'High contrast mode' to make fonts and other components stand out from the background when the Dark Mode is on. The update also introduces an Expandable App Bar as well as an option to hide the status bar and edit the titles of bookmarks.

Du Kim, VP and Head of Web R&D Group, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said: “Our lives are increasingly lived online, as people try to stay informed and connected, so we wanted to make it easier for everyone to enjoy the best the internet has to offer with peace of mind, knowing you can count on us to keep you safe.”

These are the very best Samsung phones

Exactly what does Android 11 offer you?

Permission Request UI – Before (left) and Samsung Internet 13.0 (right) (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Internet 13.0 offers a new permission request UI that will display a warning message if a website seems malicious and is attempting to trick users into allowing notifications.

There is also a Secret mode that allows users to automatically clear their browsing history as soon as all their Secret mode tabs are closed. "A new Secret mode icon will also be displayed on the address bar as part of the Samsung Internet 13.0 update, so that it’s easier to know when it’s switched on," Samsung said.

On the updated browser, when watching a video in full screen with Video assistant, users can pause it by double tapping the middle of the screen.

High contrast mode (Image credit: Samsung)

On the new browser users can easily edit the title of their bookmarks so that they’re easier to recognize and search.

If you’re an existing Samsung Internet user, you will receive a notification telling you a new version is available. The rollout is already on. You can also download the latest version of Samsung Internet browser on the Google Play Store or Galaxy Store.

Source: Samsung