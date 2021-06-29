Samsung just confirmed S-Pen support for the Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be one of the most capable foldables when it is announced in the coming weeks. Samsung just confirmed a major feature for its next flagship which will be a category-first: support for stylus input.
While the biggest announcement from the MWC 2021 event was around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and One UI Watch that will combine Tizen and Wear OS, the more interesting development was around the company's next major smartphone.
With the Note 21 cancelled for the year, all eyes will be on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 when it launches in early August. A bunch of significant upgrades are expected on hardware and software fronts for a more durable and cohesive foldable tablet experience. Not just that, we can also now expect a big leap in terms of productivity features as Samsung has pretty much confirmed S-Pen support for the new flagship.
While talking about the Galaxy ecosystem, a Samsung spokesperson talked about how the S-Pen remains unrivalled and has brought many smart features to the mix. In closing, she mentioned that the S-Pen will be coming to more flagship smartphones in the near future, which we believe was a not-so-subtle hint at stylus support for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Mind you, “S-Pen support” is usually used to refer to devices that can accept input via a stylus — similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Z Fold 3 is unlikely to have a slot or a silo to holster the S-Pen when not in use, but there should be first-party cases that enable that. We also expect some more unique features and applications to make use of the foldable form factor.
The current lineup of styli from Samsung has a rubber tip, which might be a little too hard for a foldable’s flexible display material. This could mean that Samsung unveils a new S-Pen too, alongside the Z Fold 3.
The August Unpacked event is also expected to mark the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the new smartwatches, along with a few other smaller announcements.