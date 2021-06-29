Samsung just confirmed S-Pen support for the Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be one of the most capable foldables when it is announced in the coming weeks. Samsung just confirmed a major feature for its next flagship which will be a category-first: support for stylus input.

While the biggest announcement from the MWC 2021 event was around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series and One UI Watch that will combine Tizen and Wear OS, the more interesting development was around the company's next major smartphone.

We’re planning on bringing the S-Pen to even more flagship devices soon! Tae Kim, Customer Experience Strategy, S

With the Note 21 cancelled for the year, all eyes will be on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 when it launches in early August. A bunch of significant upgrades are expected on hardware and software fronts for a more durable and cohesive foldable tablet experience. Not just that, we can also now expect a big leap in terms of productivity features as Samsung has pretty much confirmed S-Pen support for the new flagship.

While talking about the Galaxy ecosystem, a Samsung spokesperson talked about how the S-Pen remains unrivalled and has brought many smart features to the mix. In closing, she mentioned that the S-Pen will be coming to more flagship smartphones in the near future, which we believe was a not-so-subtle hint at stylus support for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Mind you, “S-Pen support” is usually used to refer to devices that can accept input via a stylus — similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Z Fold 3 is unlikely to have a slot or a silo to holster the S-Pen when not in use, but there should be first-party cases that enable that. We also expect some more unique features and applications to make use of the foldable form factor.

The current lineup of styli from Samsung has a rubber tip, which might be a little too hard for a foldable’s flexible display material. This could mean that Samsung unveils a new S-Pen too, alongside the Z Fold 3.

The August Unpacked event is also expected to mark the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the new smartwatches, along with a few other smaller announcements.