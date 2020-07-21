Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Fold 2 pricing might be better than anticipated

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is one of the five devices that Samsung is planning to unveil at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. A couple of weeks before the launch, the price two premium foldables from the Korean giant has emerged online.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 or the Galaxy Z Fold 2, if the rumoured rebranding is true, will be the successor to the first-gen Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the 5G variant of the smaller foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip.

According to a report from ETNews , the price of the Galaxy Fold 2 in South Korea is temporarily set at 2.398 million KRW ($1,990 / Rs 1,48,787), just a $10 hike from its predecessor. However, unlike the original Fold, Samsung will not be including the Galaxy Buds Plus in the box. Further, the store price of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is set at 1.65 million KRW ($1,370 / ~Rs 1,02,426) which is a $10 less than the 4G version.

Considering both the foldables are expected to come with upgraded internals and features, the similar pricing as per the reports are a bit of a surprise. Since these will be the second-gen foldable devices, the overall cost might have come down in the process. However, the exact price will be confirmed by Samsung at the unpacked event on August 5. Apart from these two foldables, the company is expected to announce the new Note series devices at the event.

The Galaxy Fold 2 is rumoured to feature a 7.7-inch primary display and a 6.23-inch secondary display with a high refresh rate. It is also rumoured that Samsung will ditch S Pen on the Galaxy Fold 2. The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to pack in a Snapdragon 865 family chipset with 5G capabilities.

Apart from the aforementioned five smartphones, the stage will be shared by Tab S7 series and the next-gen Galaxy TWS.