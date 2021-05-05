Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 case may finally solve a big issue

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 may get a one-piece phone case according to a new patent. Designing an effective case for a folding phone has its challenges, but Samsung might have finally cracked the biggest issue with them so far.

The patent was filed by Samsung back in 2020 and shows three possible options for folding phone cases. As discovered by LetsGoDigital, the three designs feature two hard case examples and one using a softer fabric.

Though all three appear to be made as one single piece which all incorporate a more flexible element to protect and cover the hinge. Typically folding phone cases have to be made from two separate pieces leaving the hinge exposed.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital / Samsung)

With all patent news, we have to take this info with a grain of salt, there’s never a guarantee that a patented item will come to market. Given that cases for folding phones have yet to include hinge protection though, it would make sense for Samsung to release something like what we see in its patent.

The Galaxy Z Fip 3 is expected to launch sometime in July this year, though there’s been no official announcement yet. As we learn more about Samsung’s folding phones we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

The toughest Flip phone yet

Folding phones have faced issues with protection in the past, the hinge has been a particular source of problems, and not just for cases. Beyond being a potential weak point for the phone to break along, dust and water have had an easier time sneaking into the phone’s mechanisms through the hinge.

Thankfully, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 might not suffer from those last problems. Sources have suggested that the folding phone will have an IP rating - meaning it’ll come with decent water and dust resistance. No one is sure quite how resistant it’ll be for now though.

In addition, Samsung’s ‘Armor Frame’ trademark implies the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 could be made of a stronger material than previous iterations. We’ll have to wait and see what it means in more practical terms, but an announcement can’t be far away now.