Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 smartwatch could be offered in this premium material

The Galaxy Watch 2 could be even more premium than the Galaxy Watch, above

We keep hearing whispers of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 2, and the latest leak points to the case being made from a material we haven't seen Samsung's watches in before, namely titanium.

That’s according to SamMobile, which adds the wearable will also be available in aluminum and stainless steel variants. Those latter two have been used in Samsung smartwatches in the past, but this would be the first time the brand has used titanium in a watch.

Titanium has a lot going for it – it’s as strong as steel but a lot lighter, and it's very resistant to corrosion. However, it’s expensive too, significantly more so than stainless steel or aluminum.

The Apple approach

A titanium Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 could cost a lot more than one made with other materials. On the Apple Watch 5, which also comes in a titanium variant, you have to pay $799 / £799 / AU$1,259 for the titanium model with a Sport Loop band, compared to just $399 / £399 / AU$649 for an aluminum case with that band.

So Apple is charging twice as much for a titanium one, and while Samsung probably won’t pump the price up quite as high as Apple it’s likely that the titanium Galaxy Watch 2 will be a premium offering, if it exists.

There’s also a chance that titanium will be used on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 3 as well or instead, as both devices are rumored and SamMobile isn’t sure which one the titanium is headed for. But given its expensive nature we’d think the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 is the most likely, since that’s likely to be positioned as a pricier product.

We’re still not certain when either wearable will launch, but perhaps we’ll see at least one of them alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in August.