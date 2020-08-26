Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus shipping date tipped ahead of the Indian launch

Apart from the Note series, Samsung had also revealed the all-new Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus at the recently concluded Unpacked event. While the Note Series has already made its way into the country, there was no word around the availability of the new tablets from Samsung.

However, if the report from PriceBaba and Ishan Agarwal is to be believed, these new tablets are soon heading to India and both the tablets will start shipping from September 7.

Further, the listings on Amazon and Samsung’s website of both the tabs also suggests at the imminent launch. Though there is no hint towards the launch date or the Indian pricing as yet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus specifications

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Tab S7 look to take on its closest rival iPad and the design also looks somewhat inspired from Apple’s product. The Tab S7 Plus comes with a large 12.4-inch S-AMOLED display with 1,752 x 2,800 pixels resolution while the Tab S7 has an 11-inch LTPS LCD panel with 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution. Both the tablets feature a fluid 120 Hz refresh rate.

Both the tablets come with a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. While the Amazon listing suggests that the Tab S7 will be available in three different storage variants – 128GB, 265GB and 512GB, Samsung’s website only has the 128GB storage variant listed.

While the Galaxy TAB S7 Plus only has a single LTE variant listed on Samsung’s site, the Tab S7 is listed in both WiFi and LTE options.

Other key features of both the tablets are the presence of a dual-rear camera setup that includes a primary 13-megapixel sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide images. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera as well. The new S pen with reduced latency is also available with both the flagship tabs.

Connectivity options include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 820.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB-C 3.2. The regular variant comes with a physical fingerprint sensor housed at the side of the tablet while the Plus version has an in-display fingerprint sensor.