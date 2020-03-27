Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs and price leak suggests it could rival the iPad

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite could be much cheaper than the Tab S6, above

Over the last month or so there has been a drip-feed of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite rumors, but now the floodgates might be open, as the latest leak includes almost everything, including specs, pricing and leaked renders.

WinFuture (a German tech website) shared the information, revealing – among other things - that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is likely to retail for between 350 and 400 euros. Splitting the difference that would make for a price conversion of around $415 / £340 / AU$680 – a price which puts it in the same sort of ballpark as the iPad 10.2.

Of course, the actual price won’t be an exact conversion, but it gives us a rough idea if WinFuture is right.

So what do you get for that money? Well, according to this leak the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 10.4-inch 1200 x 2000 screen, a mid-range Exynos 9611 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 7,040mAh battery, an 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing one.

The slate also apparently comes in a version with LTE and GPS, so you can get it online without Wi-Fi, but there’s also said to be a Wi-Fi-only version.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is unsurprisingly said to run Android 10, and to come with an S Pen stylus, as had previously been rumored. It’s also said to have an aluminum housing and come in at 7mm thick and a weight of 467g.

The leaked renders meanwhile show the Tab S6 Lite in black and blue-grey colors from front and back. A previous render leak showed the slate from the front and lines up with what we’re seeing here. The front looks to have quite slim bezels and the back is fairly plain, with just a single-lens camera in the corner and ‘Samsung’ written across the middle.

If these specs are accurate then the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite should be a significant step down from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, but the specs are still mid-range, the metal build sounds fairly premium, and the price is in line with Apple’s most basic iPad, so Samsung could be on to a winner here – especially if the S Pen stylus is bundled with the slate.

We should know for sure soon, as with this much information in the wild it’s likely that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be launched before long, though exactly when is anyone’s guess right now.

Via GSMArena