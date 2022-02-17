Samsung Galaxy S22 is old news as company teases MWC 2022 show

Audio player loading…

Annual smartphone conference MWC 2022 is just around the corner, as it's due to kick off on February 28, and we're seeing lots of companies announce their attendance, including Honor, Realme and now Samsung.

Samsung has shared the above teaser to confirm its event, along with a post on its blog that confirms "a new era of connected mobile devices" will show up.

Samsung's event takes place on February 27, which is technically the day before MWC starts, but we often see companies jump the gun just a little bit. The event will be hosted on YouTube.

Analysis: what could we see?

This text seems to confirm the launch of gadgets we haven't seen before - the word 'new' there likely doesn't refer to the recently-launched Samsung Galaxy S22 or Tab S8 devices, as they're technically not new anymore. Plus, we don't see Samsung hosting a second event for the same tech.

However the teaser image makes us doubt this a little bit, as all the devices shown are existing ones. We can spot the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Book Pro hanging around in various colors.

Those colors used all remind us of Galaxy Bespoke Edition. If you've forgotten (and we wouldn't blame you), this was announced last year as a way to buy certain devices with customized colors and appearances - the Galaxy Watch 4 and Z Flip 3 were the two devices it rolled out for.

If we had to place bets, we'd put our money on Samsung's MWC event bringing Bespoke Edition to more devices. It wouldn't exactly fit with the 'new era of connected mobile devices' slogan, but that could just be marketing guff.