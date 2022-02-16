Samsung Galaxy S22 colors: every shade, including S22 Plus and S22 Ultra

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could all rank among the best flagships of 2022, but as well as choosing which of these high-end handsets you want, you'll also need to choose what color you want the phone in.

There's lots of choice there, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus each being available in eight shades, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in a slightly different selection of seven colors.

Below, we've detailed every single option, complete with images and descriptions of the various shades, so you can make an informed choice.

Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22 Plus colors

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus are available in the same selection of eight colors as each other, which is a change from the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, where the available colors for each of these phones differed.

Phantom White

(Image credit: Samsung)

Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus come in a white shade, called Phantom White.

You can see how this looks in the image above. Note that the camera block is silver here, so there’s a bit of contrast. That flourish aside, this is one of the less showy finishes that you can get a Galaxy S22 in, but it provides a classy, classic look.

Phantom Black

(Image credit: Samsung)

You can also get these two phones in Phantom Black, which is no surprise, since along with white this is one of the most popular and common smartphone colors, so this shade is sure to sell well.

That said, it's the plainest option of all, with the camera block also being black, and the lenses being similarly dark. Still, if a plain black slab is what you want, Samsung has you covered.

Pink Gold

(Image credit: Samsung)

Now we're on to something a bit more colorful, if still conventional. This Pink Gold option is quite a delicate, classy finish that’s sure to find an audience.

While it's more colorful than the black or white options, it's an understated shade, so it still looks smart.

Green

(Image credit: Samsung)

You can also get these phones in green, and this is a fairly dark, matte green, and one of the more unusual shades that you can buy these phones in. This is also one of the few shades that there isn’t something similar to in the Samsung Galaxy S21 range.

Being a dark shade it looks smart, but it will stand out more than the options above for being a less common smartphone color. We're big fans, but it's likely to be more divisive than the likes of black and white.

Graphite

(Image credit: Samsung)

While the four colors above are widely available, Graphite and the remaining options below are available exclusively from Samsung's website.

This shade doesn't cost any extra, but it does look dramatically different, with an interesting metallic finish on the rear, while the camera block and frame are instead black.

The two shades look very different, contrasting each other well, and the frame being a different color is especially notable, as that's not the case on any of the standard models.

Cream

(Image credit: Samsung)

Cream is another Samsung.com exclusive shade, and this is a pale yellow color which we'd argue might be the most unusual of all the options for any of these three phones. It's contrasted by a silver camera block and frame.

Sky Blue

(Image credit: Samsung)

Then we have Sky Blue, which as with all these Samsung exclusives has a contrasting camera block and frame - again in silver.

The blue itself is quite a light, pale one. So it's nothing too vibrant or flashy, but it's still likely to stand out compared to most smartphone shades.

Violet

(Image credit: Samsung)

Finally for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus we have a color that Samsung calls Violet, but it's a very light violet, verging on pink.

This one has a pink gold frame and camera block - exactly the same color as the frame and camera block on the Pink Gold model.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra colors

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in four of the same colors as the rest of the range, along with one similar shade but with a twist, and two completely different ones.

Phantom Black

(Image credit: Samsung)

Like the rest of the range, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in a Phantom Black shade, and this is the plainest of all the options you can get this phone in, but it's also a safe choice that no one is likely to hate.

Note that the S Pen matches the phone here, so it's black as well.

Phantom White

(Image credit: Samsung)

White is another super common smartphone shade, it's super common in the Samsung Galaxy S22 range as well, as all three models are available in this color.

As with black, this is fairly plain. In fact it's even more plain in its S22 Ultra incarnation, as there's no silver camera block to provide contrast. It's pretty much exactly what you’d probably expect, and sure to sell well.

Opt for this and you'll also get a white-topped S Pen, though its body is black.

Green

(Image credit: Samsung)

Here's a slightly more unusual shade, but one that you can get the whole Samsung Galaxy S22 range in. This dark, understated green looks classy yet distinct, standing out without drawing too much attention.

It comes with a green-tipped S Pen as well, which again has a black body.

Burgundy

(Image credit: Samsung)

Of the four widely available Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra shades, Burgundy is the only one that you can't get the other two phones in.

This is perhaps slightly paler and closer to brown than you might expect from a burgundy shade, but it’s definitely red and dark. It also comes with a red-topped S Pen.

Graphite

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung's online store then you have a few color options beyond those above, including Graphite.

This is basically exactly the same as the Graphite model of the S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, though while the frame is a contrasting black shade here, there's no camera block, meaning more graphite and less black overall.

The S Pen is also a graphite shade here, with a black head. That's in contrast to the widely available colors, all of which have a black S Pen with a head that matches the shade of the phone.

Sky Blue

(Image credit: Samsung)

Here's another shade that you can only get from Samsung.com, and another that you'll also find available for the other Galaxy S22 models, however it's a bit different on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Sky Blue itself is the same, but here the frame is black, whereas on the other models the frame and camera block are silver. You also get a blue S Pen (with a black top to match the frame).

Red

(Image credit: Samsung)

Finally, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Red if you order it direct from Samsung. This shade is unique to the Ultra, and it's very different to the Burgundy model, as it's much brighter.

It's arguably the flashiest look you can get for this phone in fact, and the stylus is red too, with - you guessed it - a black top to match the black frame.